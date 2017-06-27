Cilantro Chicken with Peanuts 6-27-2017

Mom's Tips

2 teaspoons peanut oil

1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 1 inch pieces

1/4 cup honey-roasted peanuts (1 ounce)

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup sliced green onions (2)

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 cup fresh cilantro

4 cups finely shredded Chinese (napa) cabbage or 2 cups hot cooked brown rice

Fresh cilantro (optional)

Lime wedges (optional)

In a large heavy skillet heat peanut oil over high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add peanuts, ginger and garlic; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until no pink remains in chicken.

Add green onions, soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil to skillet. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in the 1 cup cilantro.

To serve, spoon chicken mixture over cabbage. If desired, garnish with additional cilantro and lime wedges.

Makes 4 servings.