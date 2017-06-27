Cilantro Chicken with Peanuts 6-27-2017
June 27th, 2017 by Jim Field
- 2 teaspoons peanut oil
- 1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1/4 cup honey-roasted peanuts (1 ounce)
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions (2)
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 cup fresh cilantro
- 4 cups finely shredded Chinese (napa) cabbage or 2 cups hot cooked brown rice
- Fresh cilantro (optional)
- Lime wedges (optional)
In a large heavy skillet heat peanut oil over high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add peanuts, ginger and garlic; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until no pink remains in chicken.
Add green onions, soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil to skillet. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in the 1 cup cilantro.
To serve, spoon chicken mixture over cabbage. If desired, garnish with additional cilantro and lime wedges.
Makes 4 servings.