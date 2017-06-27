Cilantro Chicken with Peanuts 6-27-2017

Mom's Tips

June 27th, 2017 by Jim Field

  • 2 teaspoons peanut oil
  • 1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup honey-roasted peanuts (1 ounce)
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions (2)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro
  • 4 cups finely shredded Chinese (napa) cabbage or 2 cups hot cooked brown rice
  • Fresh cilantro (optional)
  • Lime wedges (optional)

In a large heavy skillet heat peanut oil over high heat.  Add chicken; cook and stir for 2 minutes.  Add peanuts, ginger and garlic; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until no pink remains in chicken.

Add green onions, soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil to skillet.  Cook and stir for 2 minutes more.  Remove from heat.  Stir in the 1 cup cilantro.

To serve, spoon chicken mixture over cabbage.  If desired, garnish with additional cilantro and lime wedges.

Makes 4 servings.