CHARLES YAGER, 77, of Coon Rapids (6-22-2017)

Obituaries

CHARLES YAGER, 77, of Coon Rapids died Monday, June 19th at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial for CHARLES YAGER will be held on Thursday, June 22nd at 10:30 am at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Coon Rapids. Ohde Funeral Home in Coon Rapids has the arrangements.

————————————————————-

Friends may call Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

Visitation will resume Thursday at 9:30 am at the church.

Burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Dedham.

CHARLES YAGER is survived by:

Wife: Helen Yager of Coon Rapids.

Daughter: Keri Lindaman of Colorado Springs, CO.

Son: Ryan Yager of Coon Rapids.

Sister: Evonne Schaaf of Des Moines.

Brothers: Jarry Yager of Coon Rapids & Delmar Yager of Coon Rapids.

4 Grandchildren