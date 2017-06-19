Charges pending against 3 juveniles accused of causing $70-80k damage to a playground

News

Three male juveniles, ages 11, 9 and 7, face charges in connection with the destruction of playground equipment at the Odebolt-Arthur/BCIG School, Friday evening in Odebolt. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports Odebolt Firefighters were called to school located at 600 Maple Street, at around 5-p.m, Friday.

An investigation determined the juveniles were allegedly playing with lighters, and had set wood chips on fire underneath a plastic slide. The fire got out of control and quickly spread to the rest of the playground equipment. The damage was estimated to be between $70,000 and $80,000.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called-in to assist in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.