Chair of Iowa Democratic Party resigns amid health issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party says he has resigned from the job because of health issues. Derek Eadon says in a news release that he stepped down Thursday because he was diagnosed recently with what he described as a painful ailment. Treatment will require radiation procedures over the summer.

Eadon says his health has caused him to miss too much time on the job and it’s important for the party chair to dedicate all his or her attention to the work. Eadon was elected by a party committee to the position in January. He replaced Andy McGuire, who has since launched a gubernatorial campaign.

Andrea Phillips, 1st vice chair of the party, will assume Eadon’s role until party leadership meets July 22 to elect a permanent replacement.