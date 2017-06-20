CCHS Keeping Our (local) Athletes Hydrated

News

Officials with the Cass County Health System (CCHS) in Atlantic said Tuesday, that the Diagnostic Imaging Department at CCHS recently held a Sports Drink Drive. Employees donated water, sports drinks, and cash towards the project. They donated 841 bottled drinks to the Atlantic, CAM, and Griswold High Schools for their summer athletes to use.

(In the photo below are some of the members of the Diagnostic Imaging team. Left to right: Jess Sandbothe, Mindi Macha, Carrie Schmitt, Jordan Keysor, Claudia Mullen, Brian Juhl, Stephanie Drees, Melanie Bishop, and Steph Drogo.)