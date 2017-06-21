Cass County Sheriff’s Office report 6/21/2017

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s office released details Wednesday on three recent arrests.

On Sunday June 11th the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cody Allen Pleis of Lewis on a charge of Simple Assault. Pleis was taken to the Cass County Jail and released on his own recognizance the following day.

On Thursday June 15th the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Dayton Duane Hansen of Kimballton on a Sheriff’s Office warrant for three charges of Supplying Alcohol to a Minor (Serious). Hansen was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on $3,000 bond.

On Monday, June 19th the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Brandon Michael Jacobsen of Griswold on a Sheriff’s Office warrant for Interference with Official Acts (Simple) and Reckless Use of a Firearm (Simple). Jacobsen was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on $600 bond.