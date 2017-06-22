Cass County Relay for Life on tap Friday night

News

The 2017 Cass County Relay for Life is ready for a night of remembrance and celebration on Friday, June 23rd at the Atlantic High School. Relay Coordinator Carole Schuler says the night will begin for area Cancer Survivors at 4:30pm with check in for the Survivor meal.

This year’s event will have some exciting new additions. One of those changes will be a special pennant ceremony that will take place at the beginning of the event at 6:00pm on the high school track.

The pennant ceremony will replace the traditional luminary ceremony in order to allow more people to hear those names of loved ones being remembered and honored. For pennants that are purchased the rest of the night another reading will take place before the band takes the stage for evening entertainment.

Jett Black will perform beginning at about 7:30pm. Villa Dance will also provide entertainment on the stage beginning at 6:45pm.

The survivor lap will follow the opening pennant ceremony to celebrate another year for all survivors involved.

Relay is a family friendly event with kids activities, walking the track to support the fight, education tent for cancer support and healthy lifestyle information, and other fun fundraising events through the night. Food will be available to purchase from Troublesome Creek BBQ, Atlantic Kiwanis, and Lewis Life Preservers with a portion of proceeds going back to Relay.

A tractor ride will also be going on throughout the day and that begins with registration at 8:00am at the Cass County Fairgrounds with the ride leaving at 9:00am.

Find out more about Cass County Relay for Life on Facebook: Relay for Life Cass County, Iowa or on the web at www.relayforlife.org/casscountyia Listen to Jim Field’s Full interview with Carole Schuler on our Heartbeat Today program below.