Cass & Adair Board of Supervisors to hold meetings, Friday

News

The Cass and Adair County Boards of Supervisors will hold their regular, separate weekly meetings, Friday morning. In Atlantic, the Cass County Supervisors‘ meeting gets underway at 8:30-a.m. with a Public Hearing on a “Proposal to enter into a General Obligation County Purpose Loan Agreement,” and to “Borrow money…in a principal amount not the exceed…” $4.5-million. The agreement is with regard to infrastructure improvements for the Elite Octane, LLC ethanol plant currently under construction.

Following the hearing, the Board will act on a Resolution taking additional action on the same proposal. Other business, includes determining the compensation of “Other employees” in the Secondary Roads, General Assistance and Mental Health departments.

In Greenfield, the Adair County Board of Supervisors are set to meet at 9-a.m. Friday to act on several administrative matters before them, including: Fiscal Year 2018 wages; Sheriff’s Reserves hourly wage; FY 2018 Appropriation and Tranfer Resolutions; Appointments to various county boards and commissions; and business pertaining to $5-million dollar General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2017.

The Adair County Supervisors will also hear from: Jane Cooper with “Take Back Bridgewater,” with regard to a Federal grant application and additional deputies funded by the grant; County Treasurer Brenda Wallace, with regard to the appointment of a deputy, and, Lynn DonCarlos with the Greenfield Chamber, will be present to discuss a “Way finding” sign for the Courtyard.