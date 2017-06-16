Carter Lake man arrested in Shelby County on warrants

News

A man wanted on two warrants out of Council Bluffs for Theft in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree (for Destruction/damage or vandalism of property), was arrested in Shelby early this (Friday) morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a Pott. County Deputy was dispatched to the Subway Store in Avoca, to meet with Shelby County Deputies and take into custody, 34-year old Michael Richard Carrier, of Carter Lake. The man was transported to the Pott. County Jail at around 2:20-a.m.

Thursday afternoon, 19-year old Kenneth August Block, of Council Bluffs, turned himself-in to the Pott. County Jail, on a warrant out of Pottawattamie County. Block was booked-into the jail for Probation Violation.