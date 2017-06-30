Carroll woman killed in fiery Friday morning crash

News

One person died and another was injured during a fiery collision this (Friday) morning, in Carroll County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 61-year old Debra Renee Kock, of Carroll, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene, after her 2011 Toyota RAV4 was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler that ran a stop sign.

The accident happened at around 8:18-a.m. at the intersection of Kittyhawk Avenue and 170th Street, a couple of miles northwest of Carroll. The driver of the Jeep, 17-year old Kizer James Brockman, of Lincoln, NE. was injured in the crash and also transported to the hospital.

The patrol says immediately after the Jeep hit the Toyota, both vehicles landed in the east ditch and the Jeep caught fire.The accident remains under investigation. The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, along with Carroll County Fire and EMS.