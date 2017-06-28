Cardinals sign top draft pick Scott Hurst

Sports

ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 28, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today the signing of three more players from the 2017 First-Year Player draft, as well as one non-drafted free agent who have agreed to terms with the organization, highlighted by the Cardinals top pick, outfielder Scott Hurst. Two pitchers, one outfielder and one infielder are among the latest players who have signed and passed physicals with St. Louis.

Hurst, the Cardinals’ third round pick, gives the organization five of their top eight picks signed. The left-handed hitting junior outfielder from Cal State Fullerton was recently playing in the College World Series. Other draft selections in today’s announcement include Hurst’s teammate, Cal State Fullerton second baseman Taylor Bryant (33rd Round), and Torrance (Calif.) High School right-handed pitcher Alex Gallegos (35th Round).

The team also announced they have agreed to terms with non-drafted free-agent left-handed pitcher Austin Warner, a 22-year-old pitcher from the local River City Rascals of the independent Frontier League.