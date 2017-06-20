BRUCE ARDEN NELSON, 69, of Walnut (Svcs. Pending)
June 20th, 2017 by Chris Parks
BRUCE ARDEN NELSON, 69, of Walnut died Thursday, June 15th at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Services for BRUCE ARDEN NELSON are pending at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.
BRUCE ARDEN NELSON is survived by:
Daughter: Pam Burrack of Cedar Rapids.
Step-Daughter: Laurie Baker of Texas.
Sister: Connie (Gerald) Christensen of Virginia.
Brothers: Brian Nelson of Council Bluffs. Todd Nelson of Harlan.
Care-Giver: Amy Thomas.