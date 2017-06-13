Boys All-State Soccer selections announced by IHSSCA
June 13th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association released their Boys Soccer All-State choices from the 2017 season on Monday. Area athletes that were honored are listed below. Check out the full list of honorees here: All-State_Teams_Boys-All_Classes_
Class 1A
Luke Waters, JR, St. Albert (First Team)
Rodrigo Barajas, SR, St. Albert (First Team)
Roger Freese, SR, Underwood (Honorable Mention)
Preslyn Grobe, SR, AHSTW (Honorable Mention)
Class 2A
Cesar Rodriguez, SO, Denison-Schleswig (Honorable Mention)
Keaton Jones, JR, Harlan (Honorable Mention)
Nelson Lopez, SR, Denison-Schleswig (Honorable Mention)
Class 3A
Austin Cline, SR, Lewis Central (Honorable Mention)