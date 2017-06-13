Boys All-State Soccer selections announced by IHSSCA

Sports

The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association released their Boys Soccer All-State choices from the 2017 season on Monday. Area athletes that were honored are listed below. Check out the full list of honorees here: All-State_Teams_Boys-All_Classes_

Class 1A

Luke Waters, JR, St. Albert (First Team)

Rodrigo Barajas, SR, St. Albert (First Team)

Roger Freese, SR, Underwood (Honorable Mention)

Preslyn Grobe, SR, AHSTW (Honorable Mention)

Class 2A

Cesar Rodriguez, SO, Denison-Schleswig (Honorable Mention)

Keaton Jones, JR, Harlan (Honorable Mention)

Nelson Lopez, SR, Denison-Schleswig (Honorable Mention)

Class 3A

Austin Cline, SR, Lewis Central (Honorable Mention)