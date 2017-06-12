Boil advisory in effect for parts of Clarinda

News

Officials with the City of Clarinda declared a Boil Advisory for water, Sunday. The Advisory, which affects certain parts of the City, is in effect as a precautionary measure, until further notice, following a water main break early Sunday morning.

The advisory affects residents of Clarinda from 15th to 18th Streets, and from Washington to Vine Streets. Crews sealed the break in the line Sunday afternoon, but a Boil Advisory remains in place until tests show there was no contamination of the water. Residents in the affected area should bring water to a rolling boil water for one minute before being consumed or used for teeth brushing. Bottled water is an option.

Further questions, contact the Clarinda City Hall at 712-542-2136.