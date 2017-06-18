Bluffs officials may privatize city golf course after losses

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – After years of losses, officials in Council Bluffs are considering privatizing a 90-year-old city golf course. The Daily Nonpareil reports the City is considering transferring management of Dodge Riverside golf course and its restaurant to a private manager.

The city-owned course was created in 1927. Mayor Matt Walsh says the facility lost just over $300,000 in both fiscal years 2014 and 2015. Walsh says city officials met with staff before the 2016 season to come up with a plan to bring down expenditures. The course eliminated two staff positions and increased green fees by about $2. Despite an increase in revenue, the course still lost just over $250,000.

Walsh says the city will request proposals from golf course management companies in July.