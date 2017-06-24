Bluffs man arrested on drug charges in Fremont County

News

A traffic stop late Friday evening in Fremont County resulted in the driver of the vehicle that was pulled over, being arrested on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Waubonsie Avenue, near Bartlett. As a result of the traffic stop, 28-year old Christopher Ryan Brammer, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Brammer was being held in the Fremont County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fremont County K9 Unit and Tabor Police.