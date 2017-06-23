Bluffs man arrested Friday morning after foot pursuit

News

A foot pursuit that was part of a search for a man wanted on warrants, caused injuries to the suspect and a Council Bluffs Police Officer. The incident leading to the arrest of 37-year old James David Yopp, Jr., began at around 11-a.m., Friday. Bluffs Police say officers went to a residence in the 2500 block of Avenue in an attempt to locate Yopp Jr., of Council Bluffs, who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for Domestic Abuse and Violation of a No Contact Order.

As the officers approached, Yopp ran from the area. After searching the neighborhood for approximately an hour, Yopp was located hiding in the 2500 block of Avenue H. He was taken into custody and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

During the initial foot chase with Yopp, a CBPD officer sustained a knee injury; the officer was treated and released from a local hospital. A full recovery is expected.