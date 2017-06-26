BEVERLY KAY STRINGER, 74, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 6/28/17)

Obituaries

BEVERLY KAY STRINGER, 74, of Guthrie Center, died Sunday, June 25th, at home. Funeral services for BEVERLY STRINGER will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., June 28th, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Visitation at the new community building at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds, will be held on Tuesday, June 27th, from 4-until 8-p.m.

Burial will be in the Monteith Cemetery in rural Guthrie Center.

BEVERLY KAY STRINGER is survived by:

Her husband – Jack.

Her sons – John Stringer, and Jimmy (Laurie) Stringer.

Her daughter – Brenda (Michael) Esdohr.

Her Greek daughter – Elizabeth Xanthapoulou, from Larissa, Greece.

Her brother – Larry (Mary) Railsback.

10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.