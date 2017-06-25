BETTY EHM, 85, of Greenfield (Private Svcs. later)

Obituaries

BETTY EHM, 85, of Greenfield died Friday, June 23rd, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Private family services for BETTY EHM will be held at a later date. The Steen Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of professional arrangements.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Betty Ehm memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

BETTY EHM is survived by:

Her husband – George Ehm, of Greenfield.

Her sons – Stephen Ehm, and Paul Ehm, both of Greenfield; John (Theresa) Ehm, of CA.

Her daughters – Rose Riggs, of Norwalk; Mary Eason, of Mt. Ayr; Helen Ehm, of Oskaloosa and Karen (Randy) Hanten, of Clive.

Her brother – Gene Brown, of Des Moines.

Her sisters – Eva Mae (Charlie) Shannon, of Osceola and Pat (Jim) Anderson, of Murray.

7 grandchildren other relatives and friends.