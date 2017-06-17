BETTY BROWN, 79, of Cumberland (Svcs. at a later date)

Obituaries

BETTY BROWN, 79, of Cumberland, died Tuesday, June 13th, at home. A Celebration of Life for BETTY BROWN will be held at a later date. Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com,

BETTY BROWN is survived by:

Her sons – Delbert Brown, Donald Brown, Paul (Brenda) Brown, all of Creston;

Her daughters – Naomi (Kenny) Namanny, of Atlantic; Paula (Todd) Fried, of Arthur, IA.

10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.