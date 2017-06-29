BETTY BROWN, 79, of Cumberland (Svcs. 07/15/2017)

Obituaries

BETTY BROWN, 79, of Cumberland died June 13, 2017 at her home in Cumberland. A luncheon to celebrate the life of BETTY BROWN will be held Saturday, July 15th at 10:30am at the Cumberland Community Building. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Burial will be in the Newlons Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.RolandFuneralService.com

BETTY BROWN is survived by:

Children: Delbert (Andrea) Brown of Creston. Donald Brown of Creston. Naomi (Kreig) Namanny of Atlantic. Paul (Brenda) Brown of Atlantic. Paula (Todd) Fried of Arthur.

10 Grandchildren

26 Great-Grandchildren