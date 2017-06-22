Bedford man arrested on drug charges after being found in a park after hours

News

The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports one person was arrested on drug charges early Wednesday morning. At around 3:20-a.m., Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling Nodaway Valley Park, a county owned park, located approximately 1 mile northeast of Clarinda. The park adheres to state regulations on times that it is open for visitors. 3:20 in the morning is a time that the park is closed for visitors.

Deputies located a Dodge Durango with no plates parked in an area not designated for camping. In the vehicle was a male later identified as 32-year old Joshua Dean Cooney, of Bedford. Cooney appeared to be asleep. Drug paraphernalia was observed in the view by the Deputies, who woke Cooney up. He was subsequently arrested on charges of Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance (Marijuana), and Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

Cooney was transported to the Page County Jail. He was unable to post $2000 bond, and was held while awaiting appearance in front of a Magistrate.