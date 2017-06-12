Bank robbery in Underwood, Monday

News

Authorities in Pottawattamie County are investigating the robbery of a bank in Underwood. The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office says at around 12:46-p.m., the Communications Center was notified of a bank robbery at the U-S Bank in Underwood (321 Highway Street).

The information received indicated that two subjects entered the business with their faces covered. The subjects left with an undetermined amount of money. The suspect vehicle, a white Chevy Aveo was located a short distance from the bank.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the incident.