Authorities release name of Iowa man shot by officer

News

NORTH ENGLISH, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot by an officer in eastern Iowa’s Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 53-year-old Robin Blaylock, who lived in North English. An autopsy has been ordered.

The office had reported that its deputies and Williamsburg Police were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a house in North English, which sits about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Iowa City.

The Sheriff’s Office said the confrontation culminated in an officer shooting a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not provided details about what led to the shooting. The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.