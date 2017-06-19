Audubon School Board to hold regular meeting, Monday

News

Members of the Audubon School District’s Board of Education will meet 7-p.m. Monday, in the High School Board Room. During their session, the School Board will hold the second reading of a policy pertaining to Meal Charges, along with the first and final readings of policies for Classified Employee and School Nutrition Program.

Other polices the Board will discuss for the 1st reading are those pertaining to Financial Records and Free or Reduced Cost Meals Eligibility. Other action items include approving TLC changes for FY 2018, and a Sharing Agreement for an Elementary Guidance position.

The Board is expected to receive updates on the School Board Election and Summer Projects, and a report from Superintendent Brett Gibbs along with the Principal’s reports.