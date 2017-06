News

(Corrected arrest dates) Audubon Police Chief Matt Starmer reports three people were arrested recently. Thursday, 18-year old Travis Theodore Wolff, and 31-year old Spencer Gordon Heuton, both of Audubon, were arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

And, on Tuesday, 49-year old Jeffrey Robert Albert, of Kimballton, was arrested for Driving While Suspended.

All three individuals were subsequently released on a promise to appear (later) in court.