News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports 24-year old Reece Joseph Blohm, of Audubon, was arrested at around 3-a.m. Sunday, following a traffic stop at 120th Street and Lark Avenue. Blohm was charged with OWI/2nd offense. He was brought to the Audubon County Jail and later released. Blohm is set to appear before the magistrate on June 29th.