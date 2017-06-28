Audubon County road to be closed for bridge replacement

News

The Audubon County Engineer’s Office, Tuesday, said the 2100 block of Lark Avenue between 215th and 220th Streets in Leroy Township section 36, will be closed for a bridge replacement project, beginning July 11th and continuing for about 65 working days. Completion is expected by mid-October, weather permitting.

Addresses at 2167 and 2188 Lark Avenue will only be accessible from the south. Residents and emergency responders will need to plan alternate routes to reach residences in the area, when the bridge replacement project begins. If you have any questions, call the Audubon County Engineer’s Office at 712-563-4286.

A map of the closure area is on the downloadable pdf file: Lark Ave. Closure ’17