AtlanticFest registration opens

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank, will be held Saturday, August 12th and is a rain or shine event. AtlanticFest is an annual festival that serves as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Pre-Registration for the Car Show, Motorcycle Show, Road Race, Bags Tournament, Tractor Ride are going on now through July 28th at noon. Registration for Craft and Food Vendors are going on now through August 1st at noon.

Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said “We are so thankful to have so many generous sponsors and community members to help make this event our biggest annual fundraiser for the Chamber.”

Smith said also, “AtlanticFest is a great event where people can spend the day with the community while supporting local businesses, civic organizations and the Chamber.” Downtown Atlantic will be filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Come early and enjoy a pancake breakfast or start the day off with a run through town in the Annual Road Race with chip timing coming back this year.

The Annual Tractor Ride will also be taking place, kicking off at the Cass County Fair Grounds at 8-a.m., Aug. 12th. There will be crafters from all over Southwest Iowa, as well as some of the best food vendors to help satisfy any appetite. Kids can enjoy the pony rides and bounce house while adults can relax in the beer garden or play in the 3rd Annual Bags Tournament. The 19th Annual Car Show and Motorcycle Show will be taking place once again this year. Free entertainment will be provided throughout the day, as well.

If you are interested in being a part of AtlanticFest, please visit www.atlanticiowa.com or call the Chamber at 712.243.3017. The Chamber thanks its partners for helping to make the event possible and successful: First Whitney Bank; A.M. Cohron & Son; Megan Roberts, State Farm; Weirich Welding Plus; Atlantic Realtors Group; Casey’s General Store; Outfitters Outlet Store; Cass County Health System; Connect-A-Dock; Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company; Benning Carpentry, LLC; Crystal Clear Water; Hy-Vee; Brocker, Karns & Karns; Brown’s Shoe Fit; Gade Insurance; J&B Amusement; MAHLE Engine Components; Nishna Valley YMCA; Sears; Atlantic Motor Supply (NAPA); Atlantic Municipal Utilities; Brown Electric; Plastic Professionals; Salute Gymnastics; Villa Dance; Wells Fargo Bank; Atlantic News Telegraph; Doll Distributing; R/T Motors, Inc.; The Butcher Shop; Camblin Plumbing and Heating; Fareway; McAtee Tire; Olsen’s Outdoor Power; Rolling Hills Bank & Trust; McDermott & Son Roofing; Great Western Bank; Western Iowa Development Association; Lindeman Tractor, Inc.; SeedPro North; ADM Grain Co.; Grain & Livestock Hedging; TS Bank; Cook Sanitation; Hepler Curbside Recycling & Sanitation; Atlantic Community Promotions Commission.