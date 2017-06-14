Atlantic Wal-Mart evacuated after bomb threat

News

Atlantic Police, Atlantic Fire and Rescue, Medivac Ambulance and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh McLaren all responded to an incident at the Atlantic Wal-Mart Store, Tuesday evening. Atlantic Police Lt. Paul Wood told KJAN News a bomb threat forced the evacuation of the store. The threat was received at around 8:10-a.m.

A thorough search of the store netted no suspicious devices. By 8:45-p.m., the store was cleared and all units except the Atlantic Police had been released from the scene. The incident remains under investigation. Authorities will review video footage of the area inside the store where the threat was believed to be, along with other evidence.