Atlantic School Board to act on various contracts Wednesday evening

News

The Atlantic School Board has their regular monthly meeting set to take place 5:30-p.m. Wednesday, at the High School Media Center. During their session, the Board will act on approving various contracts and/or Letters of Assignment, and some resignations.

Resignations to come before the Board include: Washington Elementary Clerical Para-Educator, Denise Finnell; High School Cheer Leading Coach, Julie Hansen, and Link Center Para, Dawn Walton.

Contracts and/or Letters of Assignment to be approved include those for:

Liz Reid, Middle School Extended Year

Alan Jenkins, Head 7th Grade Football Coach

Joe Brummer, Head Freshman Football Coach

Faith McCunn, 8th Grade Volleyball Coach

Michelle McLaren, Amber Knudsen, Lindsey Benning – TLC Model Educators

Ashley Mosier and Jarrod O’Donnell – TLC Mentor

Kelly Simonton – Daytime High School Custodian

Eric Miller – from BA, Step 13 to BA+15, Step 13.

In other business, the Atlantic School Board will act on recommendations from former Superintendent Michael Amstein, for 2017-18 salary increases.

Prior to his departing the District, Amstein recommended that the central office clerical staff and other district staff that are NOT included in either the certified or non-certified bargaining groups, receive a 2% salary increase for the upcoming school year, the cost of which was calculated at $5,386 altogether, including IPERS and FICA. The change would affect four clerical positions, two tech-support positions, two At-Risk Advocates, and one Grounds Maintenance position. The 2% increase is the same as the total package increase negotiated with the non-certified employees association.

Amstein also recommended a 2% salary increase for Supervisors and Administrators for 2017-18, which amounts to $10,255, includes IPERS and FICA, and is in line with what was recommended or negotiated for all other groups within the District. And, the Atlantic School Board will act on approving a recommendation from Food Services Director DeeAnn Schreiner for a 10-cent increase in lunch for 2017-18 at the High School and Middle School /Schuler (currently $2.70 & $2.65 respectively), and 15-cents for the Washington School (from $2.40 to $2.55). Adults would pay $3.65 for lunch, instead of the current $3.50.

Breakfast at all schools in the District would increase from $1.70 to $1.80, if approved. The increase is necessary to bring the District more in-line with the USDA’s minimum Weighted Average Price for lunch (currently $2.86). The District is serving breakfast and lunch during the summer until August 4th. Breakfast is served from 9-until 10-a.m., and lunch from 11-until 12:30-p.m.