Atlantic School Board to act on various contracts Wednesday evening
June 13th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Atlantic School Board has their regular monthly meeting set to take place 5:30-p.m. Wednesday, at the High School Media Center. During their session, the Board will act on approving various contracts and/or Letters of Assignment, and some resignations.
Resignations to come before the Board include: Washington Elementary Clerical Para-Educator, Denise Finnell; High School Cheer Leading Coach, Julie Hansen, and Link Center Para, Dawn Walton.
Contracts and/or Letters of Assignment to be approved include those for:
- Liz Reid, Middle School Extended Year
- Alan Jenkins, Head 7th Grade Football Coach
- Joe Brummer, Head Freshman Football Coach
- Faith McCunn, 8th Grade Volleyball Coach
- Michelle McLaren, Amber Knudsen, Lindsey Benning – TLC Model Educators
- Ashley Mosier and Jarrod O’Donnell – TLC Mentor
- Kelly Simonton – Daytime High School Custodian
- Eric Miller – from BA, Step 13 to BA+15, Step 13.
In other business, the Atlantic School Board will act on recommendations from former Superintendent Michael Amstein, for 2017-18 salary increases.
Prior to his departing the District, Amstein recommended that the central office clerical staff and other district staff that are NOT included in either the certified or non-certified bargaining groups, receive a 2% salary increase for the upcoming school year, the cost of which was calculated at $5,386 altogether, including IPERS and FICA. The change would affect four clerical positions, two tech-support positions, two At-Risk Advocates, and one Grounds Maintenance position. The 2% increase is the same as the total package increase negotiated with the non-certified employees association.
Amstein also recommended a 2% salary increase for Supervisors and Administrators for 2017-18, which amounts to $10,255, includes IPERS and FICA, and is in line with what was recommended or negotiated for all other groups within the District. And, the Atlantic School Board will act on approving a recommendation from Food Services Director DeeAnn Schreiner for a 10-cent increase in lunch for 2017-18 at the High School and Middle School /Schuler (currently $2.70 & $2.65 respectively), and 15-cents for the Washington School (from $2.40 to $2.55). Adults would pay $3.65 for lunch, instead of the current $3.50.
Breakfast at all schools in the District would increase from $1.70 to $1.80, if approved. The increase is necessary to bring the District more in-line with the USDA’s minimum Weighted Average Price for lunch (currently $2.86). The District is serving breakfast and lunch during the summer until August 4th. Breakfast is served from 9-until 10-a.m., and lunch from 11-until 12:30-p.m.