Atlantic Police report two recent arrests

News

The Atlantic Police Department reports two recent arrests.

On Friday, June 16th Atlantic Police arrested 55-year-old Rodney Pace of Atlantic on a Nebraska Warrant for Fraud. He was taken to the Cass County Jail and held pending transport.

On Tuesday, June 20th Atlantic Police arrested 27-year-old Joseph White of Atlantic on an Adair County Warrant for Probation Violation. He was taken tot he Cass County Jail and held pending transport.