Atlantic Police report (6/26)

News

Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson reports three recent arrests. Last Friday, Officers arrested 48-year old Mark Winston, of Atlantic, on a Cass County warrant for Driving While License Under Suspension, and 23-year old Zachary Vance, of Omaha, turned himself-in to the Cass County Jail on Cass County warrants for Failure to Serve Jail Time on OWI/2nd offense and Violation of Probation, charges.

On June 21st, 19-year old Austin Malloy, of Walnut, was arrested in Atlantic for Driving While License Denied or Revoked. All three men were booked into the Cass County Jail.