Atlantic Parks & Rec Dept. Board to meet Monday evening

News

The City of Atlantic’s Park and Recreation Board will meet Monday, in the Council’s Chambers at City Hall. Their meeting begins at 5:15-p.m. On the agenda, is: A shed agreement with Rollie Parrott with regard to the Trojan Locker; A Sunnyside Pool Renovation Steering Committee update; An update on the Schildberg Rec Area Development Project and related matters; A Sports Complex Planning update; Sunnside Shelter update, and Royal Neighbor Difference Make for July 7th Movie in the Park.

Parks and Rec Director Seth Staashelm will also remind the Board and residents, that Movies in the Park (At Sunnyside) begin this Friday, June 23rd, with a showing of “Fantastic Beasts.”