Atlantic CPC to take up issue of grandfathering in Chickens w/in City limits

Fresh on the heels of last week’s Atlantic City Council meeting, the City of Atlantic’s Community Protection Committee, Wednesday evening, will discuss the likelihood of grandfathering-in, the allowance of chickens within the City Limits. Last month, the City Council refused to change the Ordinance that would allow caged or other chickens to be owned within the City limits.

Last week, Atlantic resident Paul Fischer approached the Council during their meeting, to advise he had spoken with City Administrator John Lund last year at about this same time, requesting permission to have caged chickens, and was given verbal permission to do so. Fischer, who moved to Atlantic from Florida a little more than three-years ago, has three chickens in pen that’s about a year old. He lives at 1008 Birch Street.

During the Council meeting, Fischer asked for the Council to make an exception to the Ordinance since he already had permission to own them. The Council passed the matter onto the CPC. The issue will be discussed during their session at City Hall that begins at 5:30-p.m., Wednesday.