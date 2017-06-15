Atlantic CPC suggests variance be requested for chickens

News

Members of the Atlantic Community Protection Commission, Wednesday, met with Atlantic resident Paul Fischer, with regard to a grandfathering-in of chickens he’s had since last year at 1008 Birch Street. During last week’s City Council meeting, Fischer claimed he was given verbal permission by the City to own chickens. That was before the Council in May, refused to make allowances for any new chickens to be raised or owned within the City limits. A number of other cities in Iowa have discussed allowing chickens. Some have approved, with exceptions, while other have outright banned the poultry.

During their meeting Wednesday evening, the CPC told Fischer they would let the Ordinance stand as is, but Councilman Chris Jimerson suggested Fischer request a variance from the City. Jimerson, Councilpersons Ashley Hayes and Dana Halder, along with City Administrator John Lund suggested also, that Fischer get letters of support from his neighbors, to submit with his variance request.

The Council will likely then consider the variance request during their next meeting on June 21st. Jimerson asked Fischer, “Just out of curiosity, why do you want chickens?” He said his wife has always liked animals, and everthing they have is an animal rescue. He said she simply wanted some chickens. He said they get about 18 eggs per week from their three chickens, but that will stop in a couple of years as the hens get older.

Fischer said he doesn’t intend to sell the eggs. Anything they can’t eat they will give away to the neighborhood kids.