Associate judge appointed to fill district court judgeship

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed a district associated judge to fill a vacant district court judgeship. Adria Kester, of Ogden, will fill the seat formerly held by Judge Gary L. McMinimee, of Carroll.

Kester will be the first woman district court judge for Iowa Judicial District 2B, which covers much of central and northern Iowa. Kester received her law degree from Drake University and earned her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University. She currently serves as a district associate judge in Judicial District 2B.