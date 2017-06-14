Area Softball scores from Tues., (6/13)
June 14th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
ACGC 12, Panorama 2
A-D-M, Adel 13, Greene County 3
Carroll 5, Ballard 4
Charter Oak-Ute 12, AR-WE-VA, Westside 9
Denison-Schleswig 6, Atlantic 5
Earlham 12, Woodward-Granger 0
Exira-EHK 5, Boyer Valley 4
Glenwood 6, Creston 2
Griswold 14, Audubon 13
IKM-Manning 13, Riverside, Oakland 5
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7, Harlan 3 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 11, Harlan 6 (Game 2)
Lenox 5, Nodaway Valley 0
Lewis Central 6, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 4
Logan-Magnolia 7, Treynor 5
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto 12, East Sac County 0
Ogden 19, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Red Oak 12, Shenandoah 1
Sidney 9, Fremont-Mills 3
Sioux City, West 3, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 1
Sioux City, West 5, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 4 (9)
Stanton 12, Essex 10
Tri-Center, Neola 16, AHSTW 15
Underwood 7, Missouri Valley 6
West Harrison 16, Glidden-Ralston 15 (8)
Westwood, Sloan 15, West Monona 2
Winterset 4, Saydel 3