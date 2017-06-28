Area softball scores from Tue., 6/27/17
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Bedford 12, East Union 2
Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
Creston 14, Red Oak 6
Denison-Schleswig 5, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 4
Lewis Central 3, Atlantic 2
Missouri Valley 4, WIC Tourney Underwood 1
Mount Ayr 2, Lenox 1 (8)
Nodaway Valley 9, Southwest Valley 0
Shenandoah 3, Clarinda 2
Sioux City, West 6, Sioux City, North 5
Treynor 11, Tri-Center, Neola 1
Webster City 6, East Sac County 2
West Harrison 10, Essex 8
West Harrison 9, Sidney 3
Westwood, Sloan 10, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto 9