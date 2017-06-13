Area softball scores from Monday, 6/12/17
June 13th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
AHSTW 15, Audubon 1
CAM, Anita 9, AR-WE-VA, Westside 4
Denison-Schleswig 12, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1
Harlan 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2
IKM-Manning 10, Tri-Center, Neola 0
Logan-Magnolia 12, Riverside, Oakland 2
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto 11, River Valley 3
Newell-Fonda 10, East Sac County 0
Pleasantville 12, East Union 0
Shenandoah 12, Clarinda 1
Southwest Valley 13, Stanton 11
Treynor 4, Missouri Valley 1
Van Meter 16, Guthrie Center 0