Area softball scores from 6/29/17
June 30th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Atlantic 10, Creston 3
Atlantic 11, Creston 9
CAM, Anita 8, AR-WE-VA, Westside 3
Clarinda 13, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
Des Moines Christian 10, Guthrie Center 6
Des Moines Christian 7, Guthrie Center 4
Glidden-Ralston 15, Woodbine 4
IKM-Manning 2, Treynor 1
Indianola 1, A-D-M, Adel 0 (10)
Lenox 9, Bedford 4
Missouri Valley 6, Logan-Magnolia 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Southwest Valley 14, East Union 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10, Clarinda 8
West Harrison 6, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2