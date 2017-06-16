Area softball scores from 6/15/17
June 16th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
ACGC 6, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
AHSTW 7, Riverside, Oakland 5
Atlantic 14, Clarinda 0 (3 innings) (Baylee Newell finished with 3 base hits and had 4 RBI’s. Alexis Handel had 3 hits including a home run and had 3 RBI’s. Ally Anderson pitched a one hit shutout with three strikeouts for the win. The second game of the doubleheader was suspended in the first inning due to weather.)
Bishop Heelan 12, Abraham Lincoln 3
Carlisle 2, A-D-M, Adel 0
Denison-Schleswig 8, Creston 4
Glenwood 4, Harlan 2
IKM-Manning 7, Treynor 2
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 5, Red Oak 1 (6 innings)
Logan-Magnolia 10, Underwood 7
Martensdale-St Marys 5, Lenox 2
Missouri Valley 12, Griswold 0
Stanton 10, Bedford 4 (6 innings)
Twin Cedars 11, Orient-Macksburg 1
Westwood, Sloan 14, West Harrison 4
Winterset 11, Carroll 1
Woodbury Central 9, West Monona 1