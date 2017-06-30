Area residents appointed to State boards and commissions
June 30th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds today (Friday) announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions. The appointments are effective Saturday, July 1st, 2017, are unpaid and are not subject to Iowa Senate confirmation.
Among those she has appointed is:
- Kevin Blair, of Griswold – to the Council on Agricultural Education.
- Casey Alber, of Glenwood & Haley Tryon, of Griswold – to the Iowa Council for Early Access.
- Blake Michelsen, of Guthrie Center – to the Iowa Council on Homelessness.
- Monalisa McGee, of Council Bluffs – to the Statewide Independent Living Council.
- Brandi Jensen, of Earlham – to the Medical Assistance Advisory Council.
- Mike Dickinson, of Logan – to Rural Health and Primary Care Advisory Committee.
- Kimberly Carter, of Council Bluffs…Heidi Lowthorp, of Sidney…Janell Leinen, of Panama…and James Holwegner, of Redfield – to the Southwest Regional STEM Advisory Board.
- Jerry Mathiasen, of Council Bluffs – to the Terrace Hill Commission.
- Kris Ranney, of Council Bluffs – to the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service.