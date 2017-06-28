Area baseball scores from Tuesday, 6/27/17
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (5 innings)
CAM, Anita 12, Orient-Macksburg 0 (5 innings)
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12, Panorama, Panora 3
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11, Sioux City, East 8
Creston 11, Red Oak 9
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 12, Denison-Schleswig 1
Lewis Central 12, Atlantic 2 (5 innings)
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 8, Westwood, Sloan 1
Mount Ayr 5, Lenox 4
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 5, Harlan 2