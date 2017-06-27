Area baseball scores from Monday, 6/26/17
June 27th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
AHSTW, Avoca 2, Audubon 0
Ar-We-Va, Westside 7, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Clarinda 1, Red Oak 0
EHK-Exira 3, West Harrison, Mondamin 2
East Mills 6, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 5
Glidden-Ralston 12, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 2
Harlan 10, Atlantic 0 (5 innings)
Lewis Central 11, Denison-Schleswig 1
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 5, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 8, Creston 0
Ogden 15, Panorama, Panora 0
Orient-Macksburg 5, Melcher-Dallas 2
Ridge View 5, Westwood, Sloan 1
Sidney 4, Stanton 2
Treynor 12, Logan-Magnolia 0
West Central Valley, Stuart 4, Earlham 3 (8 Innings)