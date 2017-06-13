Area baseball scores from Monday, 6/12/17
June 13th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Coon Rapids-Bayard 18, West Harrison, Mondamin 3
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 0 (5 innings)
East Sac County 8, Newell-Fonda 4
Harlan 8, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 1
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10, Denison-Schleswig 2
Lenox 9, Stanton 2
Logan-Magnolia 12, Riverside, Oakland 2 (5 innings )
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 15, River Valley, Correctionville 1
Panorama, Panora 10, Earlham 9
Treynor 5, Missouri Valley 2
West Central Valley, Stuart 12, Madrid 6
West Monona, Onawa 12, Westwood, Sloan 3