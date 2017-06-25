Area Baseball Scores from 6/24/17)
June 25th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Greene County 5, Spencer 1 (Kuemper Invite)
Greene County 9, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 2 (Kuemper invite)
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6, Carroll 2
Lewis Central 3, Sioux City, West 1
Saydel 12, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
South Hamilton, Jewell 13, ACGC 9
Southeast Valley 8, ACGC 2
Spencer 4, Carroll 1
Treynor 13, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 1 (5 innings)
Treynor 8, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 3
Winterset 3, Pleasantville 2
Woodward-Granger 5, Creston 1