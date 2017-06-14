Area baseball scores from 6/13/17
June 14th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Atlantic 8, Denison-Schleswig 7 (8 innings)
Alta/Aurelia 11, OA-BCIG 4
Audubon 18, Griswold 9
Bedford 11, Southwest Valley 1 (5 innings)
CAM, Anita 10, Woodbine 0 (5 innings)
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 4, Sioux City, North 3 (8 innings) (Game 1)
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10, Sioux City, North 7 (6 innings, darkness) (Game 2)
EHK-Exira 16, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 1 (4innings)
Glenwood 7, Creston 6
Harlan 5, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 4
I-35 13, Central Decatur 0 (6 innings)
IKM-Manning 18, Riverside, Oakland 0 (4 innings )
Lenox 6, Nodaway Valley 4
Lewis Central 7, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 5
Missouri Valley 8, Underwood 2
Mount Ayr 14, East Union, Afton 1 (5 innings)
Pleasantville 5, Southeast Warren 2
Red Oak 12, Shenandoah 3
Sioux City, West 11, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 3
Sioux City, West 14, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 4 (5 innings)
Stanton 15, Essex 5 (6 innings)
Treynor 17, Logan-Magnolia 0 (4 innings)
Tri-Center, Neola 7, AHSTW, Avoca 6
West Harrison 15, Glidden Ralston 0 (4 innings)
Woodward-Granger 10, Earlham 0 (5 innings)