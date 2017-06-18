Area Baseball and Softball Scores from Saturday, 6/17/17
June 18th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Baseball Scores:
Ballard 7, Atlantic 5 (9 innings)
North Polk, Alleman 8, Creston 6
Creston 9, Norwalk 0
Dubuque, Senior 10, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 8 (9 innings)
Mason City 16, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 12
Pleasant Valley 11, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 10, West Monona, Onawa 2
West Harrison, Mondamin 10, Whiting 0 (6 Innings)
Softball Scores:
Bishop Heelan, 5 Atlantic 4
Sioux City, East 6 Atlantic 4
Underwood 11, CAM, Anita 7
Oskaloosa 16, Creston 3
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 15, East Sac County 2
Murray 9, Lenox 1
Murrayr 9, Nodaway Valley 2
Solon 8, Harlan 0
Treynor 11, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Treynor 3, Lewis Central 2
Treynor 13, Glenwood 1
A-D-M, Adel 9, North Polk 2
Boone 2, North Polk 1 (8)
Martensdale-St Marys 15, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Missouri Valley 13, East Mills 0
Stanton 8, East Mills 6
Underwood 9, West Harrison 1
Winterset 12, Jesup 3