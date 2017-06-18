Area Baseball and Softball Scores from Saturday, 6/17/17

Sports

June 18th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

Baseball Scores:

Ballard 7, Atlantic 5 (9 innings)

North Polk, Alleman 8, Creston 6

Creston 9, Norwalk 0
Dubuque, Senior 10, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 8 (9 innings)
Mason City 16, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 12
Pleasant Valley 11, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 10, West Monona, Onawa 2
West Harrison, Mondamin 10, Whiting 0 (6 Innings)

 Softball Scores:

Bishop Heelan, 5 Atlantic 4

Sioux City, East 6 Atlantic 4

Underwood 11, CAM, Anita 7

Oskaloosa 16, Creston 3

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 15, East Sac County 2

Murray 9, Lenox 1

Murrayr 9, Nodaway Valley 2

Solon 8, Harlan 0

Treynor 11, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Treynor 3, Lewis Central 2

Treynor 13, Glenwood 1

A-D-M, Adel 9, North Polk 2

Boone 2, North Polk 1 (8)

Martensdale-St Marys 15, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Missouri Valley 13, East Mills 0

Stanton 8, East Mills 6

Underwood 9, West Harrison 1

Winterset 12, Jesup 3