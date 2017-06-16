ALBERT SCHIRM, 98, of Avoca & formerly of Walnut (Svcs. 6/19/17)

Obituaries

ALBERT SCHIRM, 98, of Avoca (& formerly of Walnut), died Wed., June 14th, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Funeral services for ALBERT SCHIRM will be held 11-a.m. Monday, June 19th, at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Walnut. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home is from 6-until 8-p.m. Sunday, June 18th.

Burial will be in the Layton Township Cemetery at Walnut.

ALBERT SCHIRM is survived by:

His daughters – Cindy Young, of Mission Viejo, CA, and Nancy (Jeff) Blum, of Blair, NE.

His son – Neal (Pam) Schirm, of Avoca.

His brother – Leonard (Dolly) Schirm, of Falls Church, VA.

His AFS Student – Conci (Phil) Madson, of Cincinnati, OH.

6 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.